MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Manatee County deputies are investigating after a man was accused of stabbing another while he was on LSD Sunday.

Deputies said Joseph Mueller, 22, had a bad reaction to the drug and started having hallucinations.

He went into the kitchen and grabbed a large carving knife then walked into another room where he stabbed another man in the stomach, law enforcement said.

Mueller and two other people who were on LSD ran away from the scene, deputies said. The suspects were caught by law enforcement after a short time.

Mueller continued to have hallucinations and kicked the back door of the patrol car and damaged it, deputies said. When he was taken out the car he kicked the back of it and left a dent.

The stabbing victim was sent to Blake Medical where he died from his injuries in surgery.

Deputies arrested Mueller on probable cause for 2nd-degree murder.

