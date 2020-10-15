Detectives looking for new info in 2018 homicide in Sarasota

Investigators are looking for the man seen next to Michael Grantley at a Wawa in Sarasota. Grantley later died from a gunshot wound.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Manatee County detectives are looking for any new information that would lead to an arrest in a 2018 cold case out of Sarasota.

Specifically, detectives are looking for the man seen next to Michael Grantley at a Wawa convenience store at 3703 N Washington Blvd. in Sarasota. Investigators said the man appears to be with Grantley at the store on the day of Grantley's death, Jan. 15, 2018.

The man has not been identified, and investigators are looking for him.

Around 8:35 a.m. Jan. 15, 2018, the sheriff's office said a worker discovered Grantley's body in the area of 3500 26th Avenue E in Bradenton.

An autopsy later determined that Grantley died from a gunshot wound.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Gold Star Club of Manatee County for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011 of Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS.

