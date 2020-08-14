Deputies pursue, arrest man of accused attempted murder in Manatee County

The sheriff's office said Reginald Callaway Jr. was involved in a shooting on Aug. 4 in Palmetto.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of attempted murder in a shooting on Aug. 4 was arrested Friday in Manatee County.

Deputies said around 12:30 p.m. Friday, deputies found Reginald Callaway Jr. and did a traffic stop. Deputies said Callaway refused to stop, and they pursued him into Bradenton, our news partners at WWSB reported.

The news outlet reported Bradenton police officers also got involved in the chase.

The sheriff's office said deputies deployed stop sticks on State Road 64, just west of Interstate 75. Authorities said Callaway swerved, trying to avoid deputies and lost control of the car.

Callaway's car rolled over and crashed on the south side of the road, ejecting him. According to deputies, Callaway then tried to get up and run away but was caught.

Callaway had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

No one else was hurt during the crash.

The pursuit and Callaway's arrest stemmed from a reported shooting around 2 a.m on Aug. 4. Deputies said a gunshot victim was reported at a local hospital.

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened that night near the 300 block of 21st Street W in Palmetto, and the alleged shooter had run away.

Deputies identified the suspected shooter as Callaway, and a warrant for attempted murder was issued for his arrest.

