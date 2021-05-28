5 teens arrested, linked to series of car burglaries in Tampa Bay area

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says two of them were only 14.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Five teens, ranging in age from 14 to 16, have been arrested and linked to a series of car burglaries in Manatee County, deputies say.

Investigators were doing surveillance when they spotted a stolen Honda Civic going south on I-275. The driver initially refused to stop, went north onto I-75 and then exited east onto Moccasin Wallow where the car hit stop sticks that had been deployed.

The car kept going east into the Regency Oaks subdivision, where authorities say the teens jumped out and ran off. However, they quickly surrendered to law enforcement.

The sheriff's office said one of the five had a ski mask and gloves.

They have all been charged with grand theft auto, fleeing to elude and resisting arrest.

"All involved subjects have open Burglary and Motor Vehicle Theft cases in Pinellas County," a sheriff's office spokesperson wrote in an email.

During the investigation, which is still ongoing, a Lexus stolen Monday from Winding Woods Way in Manatee County was recovered unoccupied in St. Pete.