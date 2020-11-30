Deputies: 17-year-old dead, 14-year-old hospitalized after shooting over medical marijuana edibles

Investigators say four people tried to rob the two teens who were shot. Three of the four people have been found.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy is dead and a 14-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after a marijuana deal gone wrong in Manatee County, detectives say.

It happened around 11:49 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Verna Bethany Road and State Road 64 East.

Deputies say they found the older teen deceased and the younger one with "obvious shooting injuries." The 14-year-old is expected to survive.

According to investigators, the two boys were involved in a deal for medical marijuana edibles. The transaction involved four other people, whose ages ranged from 14 to 21.

Sometime during the meet-up, investigators say the four tried to rob the two boys who were shot. Deputies said multiple gunshots were fired at the two teens.

Three of the accused robbers have been caught. The oldest, the 21-year-old, is still wanted, according to law enforcement.

No names were immediately released.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

What other people are reading right now: