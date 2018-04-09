BRADENTON, Fla. -- Manatee County deputies continue to investigate an attempted robbery and shooting in West Bradenton Monday evening.

According to a news release, the victim says he was walking on 60th Ave. W. in West Bradenton when he saw the suspect. The victim says the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's belongings.

The victim says he started to run away before he was shot in the leg. A relative of the victim drove him to the hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound after the victim arrived at their home.

The suspect has been identified as a Hispanic male who is around 5'6-9" tall who is around 140 pounds. He was wearing a white t-shirt and tan shorts.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate and is asking anyone with further information to call (941) 747-3011 or contact Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP