9 people arrested in Manatee County 'saturation patrol'

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Several people were arrested Friday night as sheriff's office deputies hit the streets as part of a heightened effort to look for impaired drivers.
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says its deputies issued 68 citations and wrote three warnings Friday night during a countywide DUI saturation patrol, according to a news release.
There were four DUI arrests, three misdemeanor arrests and two drug-related felony arrests.
Law enforcement saturation patrols look for impaired-driving behaviors, such as reckless or aggressive driving, following too closely and the like, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency says that, with "intensive publicity," saturation patrols can be effective in arresting impaired drivers.
Another saturation patrol is planned for Wednesday, March 17, which is St. Patrick's Day -- a holiday associated with increased drinking.
