Manatee County deputies: Person stabbed to death at oil change business

The sheriff's office says it began as an altercation between a former employee and a current employee.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says somebody was stabbed to death Thursday morning at an oil change business in Bradenton.

Deputies say it began as an argument between a former employee and a current employee of Take 5 Oil Change on 53rd Avenue E near 45th Street E.

When deputies arrived, they say one of the people involved had a stab wound to the chest and died as a result of the injury.

Detectives say witnesses told them that they saw the former employee with a gun shortly before the altercation began.

The investigation is ongoing.