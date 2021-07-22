Manatee County deputies: Person stabbed to death at oil change business

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says somebody was stabbed to death Thursday morning at an oil change business in Bradenton.
Deputies say it began as an argument between a former employee and a current employee of Take 5 Oil Change on 53rd Avenue E near 45th Street E.
When deputies arrived, they say one of the people involved had a stab wound to the chest and died as a result of the injury.
Detectives say witnesses told them that they saw the former employee with a gun shortly before the altercation began.
The investigation is ongoing.
- What is a COVID-19 vaccine 'breakthrough' case?
- Researchers say red tide is pushing sharks into Tampa Bay area canals
- Seattle Kraken take Yanni Gourde from Tampa Bay Lightning in expansion draft
- Gov. DeSantis responds to St. Pete Mayor Kriseman's criticisms: 'How did I politicize red tide?'
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter