BRADENTON, Fla. – Manatee County sheriff’s deputies are looking for two suspects accused of robbing a man of his jewelry.

Both suspects wore ski masks and one had a handgun during the incident early Monday morning on 15th Street East near 57th Avenue East, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was walking on the street when the suspects got out of their four-door car, demanded the man’s jewelry before ripping it from his body, the sheriff’s office said

The suspects got back into the dark-colored car and drove north on 15th Street East.

The victim was not injured.

