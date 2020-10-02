MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Eighteen states and the District of Columbia require prisoners to serve at least 85 percent of their sentences.

Florida is one of them.

It's called the "Truth in Sentencing" law, and Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells says it's critical to maintaining law and order.

“If you go back into the early 90s and 80s before the 85% rule was put in place, the crime rate was out of control in the state of Florida,” Wells said.

Now, rules could be changing. Florida lawmakers are considering reducing it to 65 percent.

“That would be a huge issue,” Sheriff Rick Wells said. “We believe it would increase crime going on in our community because they would be coming back.”

Manatee County’s Sheriff Rick Wells is leading an effort to stop the change.

“This really is an effort not only by me, but the entire Florida Sheriffs Association just to try to combat the issues that many are trying to cause with a false scenario that would reduce the time that prisoners spend in the department of corrections to only 65 percent,” Wells said.

Sheriff Wells is teaming up with more than 30 Florida sheriffs to launch a research institute that shows why reducing prison terms would harm our communities. Wells says people need to realize that criminals who get sentenced to hard time really do deserve the time they spend in prison.

“You have to commit a lot of crime and score a lot of points to even reach that point where you are sentenced to the department of corrections,” Wells said.

Wells believes the old adage about doing crime and serving time.

“They’ve already done enough to put them in that position, and they should be held accountable and they should have to serve the time that they were given and to reduce that to me it’s just not right,” Wells said.

Well says reducing prison sentences is also an injustice.

“We really believe that it’s a slap in the face to the victims of crime,” Wells said. “Victims should feel secure knowing that when they are a victim of a crime, that person is held accountable and is serving 85% of their sentence. Realistically it should be 100 percent.”

Sheriff Wells says since “Truth in Sentencing” was enacted, Florida has seen a 67 percent drop in the rate of crimes.

“This is not by accident; this is because criminals are doing their time,” Wells said.

Wells’ believes the reason legislators are trying to lessen the percentage of punishment is to save money.

St. Petersburg Republican Senator Jeff Brandes, chairman of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee, is sponsoring SB 572 to reduce the 85 percent law to 65 percent for only non-violent offenders.

Wells says he and the Florida Sheriffs Association do not believe that's the legislation's ultimate goal.

“If you look at the definition, that they don’t give you, in that bill of non-violent offenders there are still drug offenses, there are sexual battery offenses,” Wells said.

“Anyone who says that a drug trafficker is not violent has never spent time in our community and witnessed what drugs do to people that are addicted. “They also haven’t witnessed the territory issues that drug dealers have with each other and the crimes that come from that.”

10News has reached out to Senator Brandes for comment, and we are waiting to hear back.

The bill also aims to reduce the state's prison population. Wells says it’s a ploy to save money. Estimates show the bill could take more than 9,000 people out of prison by the year 2023-24 and save the state $860 million over a five-year period.

“The legislators have not been really kind to the department of corrections. They haven’t funded it properly, they are having issues there with their prisons themselves, they need a lot of work,” Wells said.

He says there are not a lot of programs in place to help with recidivism, which he believes there should be.

"I just think that they’re trying to save money by releasing people that should be in prison,” Wells said.

Sheriff Wells says this bill needs to be stopped from passing. He says it's bad for crime across Florida, and right here in Manatee County.

“We’ve been very fortunate in the last 11 years to have a decrease in crime,” Wells said. “That will be very difficult to do if these felons are being released early, coming back into our community and picking up where they left off.”

Wells says he's not going to stop until the bill is thrown out.

“We are going to give them the hard facts and we do believe that the legislators will hear our concerns and vote this bill out,” Wells said.

RELATED: Hernando County man sentenced for killing an infant in 2017

RELATED: Serial killer released from Florida prison moves to South Carolina

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter