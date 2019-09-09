LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres man is facing charges of animal abuse.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested Joshua Schlotmann on Sunday after deputies say a video showed him abusing a dog.

Deputies say the video was captured on a Ring doorbell and shows Schlotmann pinning the dog to the ground and punching the dog several times.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

The dog, "Thanos," was removed by Lee County Domestic Animal Services and remains in their care.

“Not here. Not now. Not ever,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. “I’ll keep throwing these abusers into jail until they get the message that I won’t stand for it!”

