A manhunt is underway for a pickup truck driver accused of shooting a police officer in the face during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning in Michigan.

Police say they are searching for Joshua Rosebush, 29, who may be driving a stolen white 2013 Ford F350 Super Duty pickup truck. The vehicle has black-and-yellow pinstripes on its sides and a Michigan license plate of DB60703.

Deputies say Rosebush is considered "armed and dangerous."

The shooting happened in Kochville Township, which is located a little more than 100 miles northwest of Detroit.

The officer, a 16-year veteran of the Saginaw Township Police Department, was able to radio for help and is stable, according to The Detroit News.

The Michigan Department of Corrections told the publication that Rosebush absconded from parole earlier this month. He was previously sentenced to prison for assaulting/obstructing a police officer, The Detroit News reported.

