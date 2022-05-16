Margus Morrison, 52, loved his family and his job working with children

Victim of the mass shooting in Buffalo had gone to the supermarket to buy chicken for supper.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Families of the 10 persons killed in the mass shooting which occurred Saturday at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue continue to speak to 2 On Your Side about their loved ones.

Margus Morrison was 52 and for the last four years worked as a bus aid for First Student.

"He loved kids and kids gravitated to him. He loved his job and would almost never call in," recalled Regina Patterson, Morrison's companion for 25 years and with whom he had three children.

"He was a beautiful guy, just loving and caring and he took care of me and his children. He was our hero and there's nothing that he wouldn't do for us and his mom," Patterson said.

Just a ten minute walk from their home is the supermarket where Morrison had gone Saturday afternoon to buy some chicken for dinner.

Patterson would never see him again, although she did hear from him while he was at the store.

"He had called to tell me they didn't have the chicken that I wanted and he told me what kind he as getting instead," recalled Patterson.

It may have been only moments later that accused gunman Payton Gendron, 18, entered the store and began firing rounds from a semi-automatic rifle. Gendron, who surrendered to police, is charged with Murder in the 1st Degree.

"Someone called me and said there was shooting up at the store and I immediately got my son to go down there. I said to him to go down and see about your dad... he should have been back by now... there's been a shooting down there go check on him. We waited and waited and the wait was gruesome and...no... he never did show back up," recalled Patterson before her voice faltered as she struggled to maintain her composure.

We also spoke with Morrison's younger brother, Frederick.

"We're not going through anything easy right now. It's a tragedy and it's a hard pill to swallow but we have to stand on this stage and be proud and do the best we can," he said.