It happened late Friday night, according to police.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Marietta woman was killed Friday night in a hit and run, according to police.

The Marietta Police Department said 40-year-old Shakena Bates was walking along Franklin Gateway just south of Delk Road when she was hit by a 34-year-old driver.

"The vehicle failed to remain at the scene and fled the area without calling 911 or making any attempt to render aid to the victim," a police statement said.

Investigators eventually located the car and arrested the driver, charging him with first degree homicide by vehicle as well as felony hit and run, DUI and tow other driving offenses.

Her sister, Teba, said Shakena was a mother to six children ages 13 to 21. According to Teba, her sister was walking to work at a near by Kroger when she was killed.

"We are devastated and heartbroken for all involved. There’s no words to really express the shock and hurt. I love you Kena," Teba said.