MARIETTA, Ga. — Police are searching for man accused of kidnapping and rape.

According to Marietta Police, the victim had relocated to another metro Atlanta location to hide her location from Kenneth Terry.

Terry had tried to contact her numerous times since September 28, police said.

On October 17, he discovered her location and attacked and kidnapped her.

Police said the initial assault happened in Sandy Springs. Terry is accused of forcing the woman into her own vehicle and driving to the Marietta area.

The victim had been severely beaten and stabbed before Terry pulled into a hotel parking lot in Marietta, police said.

When Terry stepped out of the car in the parking lot, the victim got into the driver's seat, locked the doors and drove to the front of the hotel.

The victim jumped out of the car and cried for help while Terry tried to force her back into the vehicle, police said.

Terry jumped into the car and drove away after a security guard confronted him.

The security guard then called 911 and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators discovered that Terry was out on federal probation from Connecticut. An arrest warrant was secured for him.

Terry is believed to still be in the Atlanta area and possibly driving a 2007 black Chevy Impala with a Connecticut license plate.

Marietta Police Department

Anyone with information on Terry's whereabouts is asked to call police at 770-794-5372.

