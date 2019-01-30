MARIETTA, Ga. — A Marietta woman is accused of fracturing her toddler's skull last Friday, while repeatedly saying, "I am going to kill that baby."

According to a criminal indictment, Melina Whyte squeezed her baby, twisted the child's arm and punched the child repeatedly in the side resulting in two lacerations to the child's liver.

Whyte also picked the toddler up over her head, and tossed the child to the floor of the garage, while saying, "I am going to kill that baby."

The warrant says the baby landed on the garage floor and didn't move.

According to the indictment, the toddler suffered a skull fracture, a contusion and a hematoma.