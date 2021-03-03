Marion County detectives search for rapist and kidnapper on the loose

Investigators hope someone will come forward with information about the disturbing case.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — She was kidnapped, raped and left on the side of the road. That's what the Marion County Sheriff's Office says happened to a person this week.

Now, deputies are racing to track down the attacker. And, they've issued a community alert asking anyone with information to come forward with tips to help them capture the person behind the "heinous crime."

Detectives say the survivor was abducted near the 9000 block of Baseline Road sometime between 8 and 9 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators say she was forced into a car by a stranger, knocked unconscious, and driven away.

While unconscious, she was raped and left near the 8000 block of Highway 314, according to a news alert from the sheriff's office.

"At this time of day, somebody saw something," Sheriff Billy Woods wrote in a statement urging tipsters to come forward. "We need your help to seek justice for the victim and get this violent criminal off of our streets."

Detectives say even if you just saw a car driving erratically along Baseline Road, it might help them piece together information.

Tipsters should call 352-732-9111 or call Detective Burleson directly at 352-368-3542. To remain anonymous, contact Marion County Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867 and reference tip 21-18.