Marion County man arrested for attempted homicide

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man in Marion County is behind bars after deputies say he shot into a group — that included minors — before targeting a 27-year-old.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says the group was outside when Searron Brooks III rolled up in a 4-door car, brandished a gun at them and then fired multiple shots.

According to a press release, no one was struck by the initial fire. That's when detectives say Brooks III got out of the car and "pursued" the 27-year-old, striking him multiple times.

Brooks III then got back into the car and took off, deputies say.

"Deputies also learned that several juvenile victims were present during the shooting but were uninjured," a press release reads.

The man shot was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.