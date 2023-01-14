Ocala teen accused of posting school shooting threat on social media app

The 13-year-old was charged with electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting.

OCALA, Fla. — A 13-year-old from Ocala is accused of posting photos of firearms in a social media group threatening to start a shooting at his school.

On Thursday, another student at Horizon Academy told the Marion County Sheriff's Office that the teen had shared photos of different firearms with him and others on Snapchat, deputies say.

The photos sent contained captions asking "which one for Friday?" A second showed a picture of a gun with him writing "or this," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The students involved in the Snapchat group chat reportedly said that they were not going to school on Friday because of the threats and also after the teen wrote to them, “I’ll bring an AK instead if you don’t like the 1911s.” Deputies say the 13-year-old also asked students in the group chat to send pictures of certain teachers and told them, "tell her I'm gonna be there for her."

Law enforcement says they went to the teen's home and spoke with his mother. The teen denied sending the photos but when they were shown to his mother, she confirmed that the handguns were his, the sheriff's office wrote.

Authorities say the firearms in the pictures were identified as CO2 BB guns and are replicas of real handguns and looked just like them.

The teen later admitted to sending the messages and photos saying that he did it for "fun," deputies say.

“Parents, Snapchat was not an app created for children. However, they have convinced parents to let them on the app, because ‘all their friends have it’ or they want to use the filters," Marion County deputy Billy Woods stated in the Facebook post. "Whatever the reason, this app is not a place for children. This student put fear into his fellow students because of what he was posting on this app.

"We are grateful that more than one called in to report it. I want to remind everyone, the law is clear. If you make a social media post that people reasonably interpret as a threat to commit a mass shooting or to kill or harm another person, you should expect to be arrested.

"I will not tolerate my young citizens being fearful of going to school because you want to send threatening messages for ‘fun’ on Snapchat.”