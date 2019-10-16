A man could face the death penalty after being convicted Wednesday of gunning down his pregnant ex-girlfriend in December 2016 outside her family's Pine Hills home.

After deliberating for half the day, an Orlando-area jury found Markeith Loyd, 44, guilty on all counts, including first-degree murder, the killing of an unborn child and attempted first-degree murder, CBS affiliate WKMG reports.

The jurors determined Loyd murdered Sade Dixon and then shot her brother, Ronald Stuart -- who survived.

Loyd faces a second trial next year in the death of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton, who was killed in a Walmart parking lot.

The penalty phase of the trial begins Monday.

