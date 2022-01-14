Markeith Loyd's defense works to persuade judge to reject jury's death sentence recommendation

Loyd was recently convicted of the 2017 killing of Orlando police officer Lt. Debra Clayton. A jury then recommended the death penalty.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Markeith Loyd's defense team is trying to persuade a judge to reject a jury's death sentence recommendation for the 2017 murder of an Orlando police officer.

In November, a jury found him guilty of the first-degree murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton. Then, in December, the jurors unanimously recommended the death penalty.

The judge has the option to listen or to disregard the jury's recommendation and instead sentence Loyd to life in prison.

Loyd is already serving a life sentence after being previously convicted in 2019 for the 2016 murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon. Lt. Clayton was trying to arrest him for that crime when Loyd shot and killed her outside a Walmart in 2017.

When the jury announced its recommendation, CBS affiliate WKMG reported Loyd said, "I'm ready to get sentenced today."

His verbal declaration originally meant he would waive his right to a Spencer hearing, the opportunity for his lawyers to give more evidence to the judge before the sentence is entered. WKMG reports he later changed his mind, leading the hearing to be held Friday.

Spencer hearings are relatively new in Florida courts and came about following the state's supreme court ruling in a 1993 case, according to the Online Paralegal Degree Center.