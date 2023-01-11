23-year-old man accused of shooting person found at St. Pete park

Marquiel Anderson was charged with second-degree attempted murder.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of shooting the person that was found at a basketball court Sunday evening in St. Petersburg.

Authorities arrived at Fossil Park on Dr. MLK Street North and found a 36-year-old man shot, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.

A fight reportedly broke out between Anderson, the 36-year-old and several other people playing basketball that led up to the shooting.

The man took out a gun from his bag to stop the fight, but after he put the gun away, police say Anderson went to his car and came back to the basketball court with a gun and shot the 36-year-old.