FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A Maryland National Guardsman and Rockville City police officer was arrested Friday morning on child pornography charges, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO).

Police said Daniel Joseph Morozewicz, of Frederick, was arrested around 9:15 a.m while on active duty at the Six Flags America mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Bowie.

FCSO detectives in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations Baltimore field office allege Morozewicz downloaded images and videos of nude prepubescent girls engaged in sexual activity. Police say they monitored and tracked Morozewicz's actions over the course of three months from Sept. 8 through Dec. 30, 2020.

The U.S. District Court for Maryland issued a federal search warrant for Morozewicz's home and car on Feb. 23. before FCSO detectives found him and detained him without incident at Six Flags on Friday.

Detectives said later that day they found additional evidence from Morozewicz’s home that showed images of child pornography and placed him under arrest.

Morozewicz was charged with one count of child pornography. He was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking. Police said he is currently on suspension for an unrelated matter with the Rockville City Police Department.