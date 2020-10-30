Deputies searching for masked man accused of robbing Tampa bank

Police say he presented a bank teller with a note demanding money.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department needs your help identifying a man it says is responsible for robbing a Tampa area TD Bank Wednesday.

Officers say they were called to the bank at 2307 W. Kennedy Blvd for a man in a flannel shirt and a Guy Fawkes mask who presented a teller with a note demanding money.

The teller handed over the cash and the man took off, according to a news release. No one was injured during the exchange.

Police believe the man is 30-40 years old, balding and stands approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a nautical compass image on front, tan shorts and a camouflage neck gaiter. He was carrying a camouflage backpack with neon yellow straps.

He could be driving a silver Toyota Camry with a black bike rack on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.

