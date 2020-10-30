Deputies searching for masked man accused of robbing Tampa bank

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department needs your help identifying a man it says is responsible for robbing a Tampa area TD Bank Wednesday.
Officers say they were called to the bank at 2307 W. Kennedy Blvd for a man in a flannel shirt and a Guy Fawkes mask who presented a teller with a note demanding money.
The teller handed over the cash and the man took off, according to a news release. No one was injured during the exchange.
Police believe the man is 30-40 years old, balding and stands approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a nautical compass image on front, tan shorts and a camouflage neck gaiter. He was carrying a camouflage backpack with neon yellow straps.
He could be driving a silver Toyota Camry with a black bike rack on the back.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.
What other people are reading right now:
- Ideas for a safe Halloween during the coronavirus pandemic
- Florida has now seen more than 800,000 COVID-19 cases 7 months
- Bacteria lurking in Florida water responsible for hundreds of deaths
- NHC monitoring system in southwestern Caribbean Sea, could become tropical depression this weekend
- Massive python found under the hood of car in South Florida
- 3 ways election night 2020 could be different
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter