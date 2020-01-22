ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies in Florida say a worker fatally stabbed his Trump-supporting boss at a highway construction site and placed an American flag next to the body after they got into an argument.

Mason Toney was charged with first-degree murder for the killing of William Knight on Monday. Co-workers told investigators with the Orange County Sheriff's Office that Toney and Knight were friends despite their political differences.

Knight's family told WKMG-TV the two's friendship went back to childhood.

"Mason and him grew up together, they had Halloween parties together, they hung out together, our families knew each other," his mother, Julia Knight, said. "This wasn’t about politics.

"There was something wrong with Mason."

The arrest affidavit says co-workers described Knight as "pro-Donald Trump," while co-workers described Toney as "anti-government." An arrest affidavit says Toney jumped in a truck and took off after the stabbing.

He was arrested several hours later and is being held in the Orange County jail on a first-degree murder charge.

RELATED: Man accused of stabbing his employer to death along the Florida Turnpike

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter