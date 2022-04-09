Norfolk mass shooting hospitalizes 7

NORFOLK, Va. — A mass shooting in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue hospitalized seven people Sunday Morning, the Norfolk Police Department said.
In a tweet that came out just before 5 a.m., the department said seven people were hospitalized in the shooting.
The department said five of those people's injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, but two of the people may die.
Some Norfolk State University students were hurt in a shooting this morning, the school said.
Just before 6 a.m., the school tweeted that NPD had made the school aware that "several NSU students have been the victims of a shooting at an isolated off-campus location near 50th Street and Hampton Blvd."
The school continued that the campus had been secured by university police, and that counseling would be available to those who needed it.