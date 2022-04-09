Norfolk mass shooting hospitalizes 7

A call about the incident which saw several NSU students shot came in at midnight.

NORFOLK, Va. — A mass shooting in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue hospitalized seven people Sunday Morning, the Norfolk Police Department said.

In a tweet that came out just before 5 a.m., the department said seven people were hospitalized in the shooting.

The department said five of those people's injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, but two of the people may die.

Some Norfolk State University students were hurt in a shooting this morning, the school said.

Norfolk Police have informed us that several NSU students have been the victims of a shooting at an isolated off-campus location near 50th Street and Hampton Blvd. NSU Police have secured the NSU campus. Counseling is being made available for any student in need of services. — Norfolk State University (@Norfolkstate) September 4, 2022

