Authorities arrest 2 massage parlor owners on prostitution charges

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Authorities arrested a woman and her boyfriend after an investigation found they were running a prostitution ring through the massage parlors they owned, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.



A statement from the agency says Catalina Soto, her boyfriend Yonleno Carmenates, and her son Diego Molina Prieto raised more than $100,000 in profits from prostitution and laundered the money through their business.



Detectives had been investigating four of Soto's massage parlors since October 2022. Two were located in Fort Lauderdale, one in Deerfield Beach and the other in Pompano Beach. Law enforcement arrested Soto and Carmenates on Monday, July 10.