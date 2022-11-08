Cold French fries lead to arrest of man wanted for murder | Here's how

This all happened at a McDonald's in Kennesaw, Georgia.

KENNESAW, Ga. — A man wanted for murder is behind bars after calling police about cold French fries at a McDonald's in Kennesaw.

Body cam video from Kennesaw Police officers on Aug. 5 shows they were called to the fast food location when a customer, Antoine Sims, said he was served cold fries.

After talking with both Sims and a store owner, police discovered that the he (Sims) was wanted for murder.

When the officer confronted him, he took off running. Police later found him at an apartment complex and used a Taser on him before arresting him.

Sims was among three people wanted after a woman's body was found in a burning car in Lawrenceville back in 2018.