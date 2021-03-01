The teen was arrested on a murder charge, according to police.

A McKinney 15-year-old beat his mother to death inside their home early Sunday morning, according to police.

McKinney police said the teen's father called the police shortly after 1 a.m. Police arrived at the scene in the 700 block of Donelson Drive and found 50-year-old Stacy Ellen Barney dead in the home.

Police arrested the 15-year-old son on a murder charge Sunday after a search of the area, according to police.

"Our hearts go out to the victim's family during this extremely difficult time," McKinney police said in a news release Sunday.