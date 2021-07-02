Memorial services held for fallen FBI agents in Miami

Both special agents had spent their careers fighting against the abuse of children in South Florida.

MIAMI — Family, friends and colleagues gathered at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday to pay respects to fallen FBI Special Agent David Alfin, 36, one day after a similar service was held for Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger, 43.

Schwartzenberger and Alfin were killed during a shootout last Tuesday in a Sunrise apartment complex. They, along with three other agents, were serving a search warrant for a case involving violent crimes against children.

Schwartzenberger began her career with the FBI in 2005 and worked in the Miami field office, handling violent crimes against children, according to court records. She primarily focused on tracking offenders who sexually exploit children online.

Alfin graduated from Florida State University in 2007 before joining the FBI two years later. He comes from a family filled with public servants, according to the Washington Post. Alfin's father told the Post that Daniel's older brother currently works in law enforcement in South Florida, and his youngest son is a teacher at New York's U.S. Military Academy.

With the bureau, Alfin handled cases that dealt with violent crimes against children. His biggest case came in 2015 when he was involved in the arrest of a Naples man who created what was believed to be the world's largest child pornography website - with more than 150,000 users worldwide.

Alfini is survived by his wife and child. Schwartzenberger is survived by her husband and two children.

Today, family and friends of fallen @FBIMiamiFL Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger honored her memory during a service at Hard Rock Stadium. The FBI is fortunate that Laura chose to serve her county with us, and we will forever remember her as the shining light that she was. pic.twitter.com/pfy8wCuBSc — FBI (@FBI) February 7, 2021