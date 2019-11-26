MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A Memphis woman was arrested last week, accused of killing her grandmother’s dog.

According to a Memphis police affidavit, on November 11, 18-year-old Kyoko Smith cut off the head of her grandmother’s Shih-Tzu and put the head in her dresser drawer.

Smith is also accused of putting the heart of the dog in the freezer.

Police say Smith admitted to the family that she killed the dog.

The family also received pictures of the dead dog from Smith’s mother.

Kyoko Smith is charged with the intentional killing of animals. She’s out of jail on $5,000 bond.

(Story via TEGNA sister-station WATN)

