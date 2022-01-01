Police search for 2 men accused of causing 'extensive damage' to the Southernmost Buoy

Two people placed a Christmas tree in front of the iconic landmark and proceeded to light it on fire, police report.

KEY WEST, Fla. — Key West police are searching for two men who they say set fire to a Christmas tree placed in front of the Southernmost Buoy.

Officers say sometime after 3 a.m. Saturday, two people placed a Christmas tree in front of the Southernmost Buoy and set it ablaze.

The Key West Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire, but the iconic landmark was left with extensive damage, the police department explains.

There is an ongoing investigation into the incident.