Lakeland police: 2 men arrested after breaking into home, attempting to steal appliances

A witness reportedly saw a white Ford truck pull up to a empty home off West Crescent Drive and heard a window break.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Two men from Orlando have been arrested after Lakeland police say they broke into a house and tried to steal several different appliances.

A Facebook post from the police department explains the incident started shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 when officers were called to investigate a possible burglary in process.

A witness reportedly saw a white Ford truck pull up the empty home off West Crescent Drive and heard a window break.

Once authorities were at the scene, two men tried to flee from the home in the truck, the agency explains.

James Williams, 26, intentionally drove the truck toward one of the officers while she was trying to get out of her car, according to police. He reportedly hit the officer's driver's side door which caused the officer's leg to be pinned against the car.

And he didn't stop there – the 26-year-old continued to drive away before crashing into a utility pole. He then got out of the car and ran away before being arrested with the help of officers, K-9s and air support.

Jimmy Robinson, 33, stayed at the scene of the crash and was taken to the hospital for a broken arm. After receiving medical treatment, he was arrested and taken to jail.

"Officers discovered that while the suspects were inside the residence, they used clippers to cut wires off the appliances and were in the process of removing the refrigerator, washing machine, dryer, stove, and microwave from the residence when they were interrupted," the police department explains in the post.