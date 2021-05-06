Three men caught fishing in a stolen boat in Brooksville, deputies say

Deputies say they got a call from a woman who spotted the men using her boat in a lake near her home.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Three men were arrested after they went out for a fishing trip in a stolen boat, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say on the morning of May 5, they got a call from a woman who believed she spotted her boat on a lake near Tilly Hawk Lane in Brooksville.

The woman told deputies her 2017 Tracker Topper jon boat was stolen from her backyard two months prior, on March 5, according to law enforcement.

When deputies arrived, they say they spoke to three men who were fishing in the boat and discovered that the men had been using the stolen boat to fish for several weeks due to their boat being inoperable.

Jim Leasure, 52, Richard Morgan Sr., 44, and Darren Morgan, 40, were each arrested on a charge of grand theft. They were transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where their bond was set at $5,000 each.

The stolen jon boat was returned to its owner.