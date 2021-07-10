Court hearing held for 5 men charged in 4-year-old Tampa girl's death

At their next court date, a decision will be made on representation for each of the men.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A court hearing was held Thursday for the five men charged in the shooting death of a 4-year-old Tampa girl.

Zvante Sampson (30), Quandarious Hammond (28), Jaylin Bedward (22), James Denson (24) and Andrew Thompson (22) were not present at their hearing.

At their next court date, a decision will be made on representation for each of the men. That hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 14 via Zoom.

The five are charged in connection with Suni Bell's death on Aug. 22 after police say she was shot while riding in a car near the intersection of 43rd Street and Hillsborough Avenue. She later died at the hospital.

At the time, investigators said surveillance video showed a dark-colored car following behind the car Bell was in.

In the indictment, all five are accused of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and shooting into a vehicle. The Hillsborough State Attorney's Office adds that Hammond, Sampson, Thompson and Denson are accused of additional charges.

"Diligent work by Tampa Police patrol officers and homicide detectives created several breaks in the case," the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office wrote.