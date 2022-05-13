2 men found dead in apartment after apparent murder-suicide, TPD says

Tampa Police Department officers say they went to Mobley Park Apartment to conduct a welfare check before seeing the dead bodies.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating the death of two men after police say their bodies were found in an apartment Tuesday in Tampa.

According to the police department, the two men knew each other. The agency says the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide.

A medical examiner is still working to identify the two men and the official cause of death, police report.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.