2 men found dead in apartment after apparent murder-suicide, TPD says

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating the death of two men after police say their bodies were found in an apartment Tuesday in Tampa.
According to the police department, the two men knew each other. The agency says the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide.
A medical examiner is still working to identify the two men and the official cause of death, police report.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis is urged to reach out for help. You can contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211 or call 911. The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233. Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.