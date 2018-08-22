TAMPA, Fla. – A report is expected Wednesday that could determine if a Tampa man suspected of running over a dad and his two sons is mentally competent to stand trial.

Dr. George Northrup’s report on the mental state of Mikese Morse is due by the end of the day.

Morse, 30, is charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of leaving the scene of a crash with a serious bodily injury and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with an injury.

On July 13, Morse pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In a court order, Circuit Judge Mark D. Kiser tasked Northrup “as an expert to evaluate the defendant [Morse] for competency to proceed.”

The order also asks for Northrup to determine if Morse “has sufficient present ability to consult with his lawyer with a reasonable degree of rational understanding and whether he has a rational, as well as factual, understanding of the proceedings against him."

If Morse is found incompetent, then Northrup is required to report any recommended treatment, which would allow Morse “to attain competence to proceed,” the order states.

A hearing on Morse’s competency is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 27

Morse’s charges stem from June 24 when prosecutors say Morse purposely drove into the family on a bike path near New Tampa Boulevard and Wood Sage Drive. Pedro Aguerreberry, 42, was killed in the crash, which also injured his two young sons.

Tampa police say Morse left the scene.

