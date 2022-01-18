Police: Gunman dead after opening fire outside Miami bar; 4 people injured in shootout

Security guards fired back after the man began shooting.

MIAMI — Four people were hurt and one was killed during a shootout outside a bar early Tuesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Police said the situation began when a man was kicked out of the Chicagoan Bar on Northwest 7th Street by Northwest 108th Avenue near Miami.

Investigators initially said the man got the boot after refusing to pay his bar tab. According to CBS Miami, however, police later clarified that the guy was kicked out after allegedly assaulting the woman who he was with.

After being removed, officers said the guy came back a little while later, parked in the street out front, and opened fire on a security guard who was standing outside the building. By that point, it was around midnight.

The security guard pulled out a gun and shot back. So did a second guard who came outside after hearing the commotion.

The gunman died – but not before three women were caught in the crossfire. One of the security guards was shot, too.

The security guard and two women were taken to the hospital. The third woman, who was grazed by a bullet, did not stay at the scene to be treated by paramedics.

None of the individuals involved have been identified. But, first responders told CBS Miami that the security guard and two women hospitalized are "stable."

Detectives remained at the scene for hours Tuesday, combing through the area. Several evidence markers were placed around a black Cadillac outside the bar, according to NBC Miami.