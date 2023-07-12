x
Missing Florida teen found in car with 40-year-old man in North Carolina, deputies explain

Deputies explain the teen's family didn't know who the 40-year-old man was, and he didn't have permission to drive her across state lines.
Credit: Nash County Sheriff's Office
Alejandro Hernandez Vazquez

NASH COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Miami was arrested on July 4th in North Carolina after a traffic stop turned into a child abduction incident, the Nash County Sheriff's Office explains.

In a Facebook post, the agency says deputies pulled over a white 2016 Audi Q5 with Florida tags traveling north on Interstate 95 shortly after midnight.

While talking and asking routine questions to the driver, 40-year-old Alejandro Vazquez, deputies reportedly developed reasonable suspicion to believe something illegal was happening.

After Vazquez consented to a vehicle search, two vape cartridge THC pens were found inside the driver door and center console, deputies explained.

But they also learned during the investigation the 16-year-old passenger with Vazquez was reported missing five hours before by the Coral Springs Police Department in Brevard County.

The teen was eventually taken to the Wake County Juvenile Detention Center to await pickup by her family.  

Deputies explain the teen's family didn't know who Vazquez was, and he didn't have permission to drive her across state lines.

The 40-year-old was booked into the Nash County Detention Center with no initial bond but was later given a $500,000 secured bond at his first court appearance on Thursday. 

He was also given a $5,000 secured bond for the other charges related to the narcotics violations, the agency explains.

