CLEARWATER, Fla. – The man accused of fatally shooting Markeis McGlockton on July 19 outside the Circle A convenience store in Clearwater is expected to bond out of jail Monday afternoon.

Michael Drejka – who is charged with manslaughter – is posting 10 percent of his $100,000 bond, sources say. Online jail records suggest the payment has been processed.

In August, a judge refused to lower the bond for Drejka, whose lawyers filed a motion to try to get the bond lowered to $25,000.

He could have bonded out over the weekend, but there were not enough ankle monitors.

Drejka has been in jail since Aug. 13.

