CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A white Florida man who told detectives that he was irritated by people who illegally park in handicapped spots will be sentenced in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man outside a convenience store.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled Thursday in the case of 49-year-old Michael Drejka in Clearwater. A jury found him guilty of manslaughter in August. He faces up to 30 years in prison.
In July of 2018, Drejka confronted Markeis McGlockton's girlfriend for parking in a handicapped space while McGlockton went inside a convenience store with his 5-year-old son. Security video recorded McGlockton leaving the store and shoving Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulled out a handgun and shot the 28-year-old McGlockton as he backed away.
