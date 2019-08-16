CLEARWATER, Fla. — The trial for a man who shot and killed another man in the parking lot of a Clearwater convenience store is set to begin Monday.

Michael Drejka is charged with manslaughter in the summer 2018 shooting of Markeis McGlockton.

Here’s what you need to know about the trial:

Who is Michael Drejka?

Drejka shot and killed McGlockton on July 19, 2018, in an argument over a parking spot outside of the Circle A Food Store at 1201 Sunset Point Road in Clearwater.

The argument started after prosecutors say Drejka got upset about McGlockton’s girlfriend, Brittany Jacobs, parking in a spot for customers with disabilities.

McGlockton walked outside and shoved Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulled out a gun and shot McGlockton once.

McGlockton died at a hospital.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri initially refused to arrest Drejka, citing Florida’s “stand your ground” law. The state law allows a person to use deadly force if they think they're about to face, "imminent death or great bodily harm."

Why is Drejka on trial?

On Aug. 13, the state attorney’s office decided to charge Drejka with manslaughter.

The decision followed several protests. The protests included an Aug. 5 rally with the Rev. Al Sharpton.

Drejka was booked in the Pinellas County jail, and his bond was set at $100,000. He was released after he posted bail.

Who is Markeis McGlockton?

The Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church hosted people on July 28, 2018, to mourn McGlockton death.

McGlockton’s family told 10News that he was a good son and father.

"He was a gentle giant," said his father, Michael McGlockton. "Markeis was a man above all men. I raised him to be a man, and unfortunately, it cost him his life."

"Markeis was the best man in the world," said Jacobs, his girlfriend for nine years. "He was the best man ever, and he didn't have to go like this."

Jacobs said both she and their 5-year-old son were in the car as McGlockton was shot. Jacobs said the boy saw it happen.

On July 26, 2018, civil rights attorney Ben Crump was hired to represent Markeis McGlockton's family in the Clearwater deadly shooting case. Crump represented the family of Trayvon Martin, the Sanford teenager shot and killed in 2012 by George Zimmerman. Crump had previously announced he would also represent Jacobs.

What’s happened leading up to Drejka's trial?

The state will be able to show part of the surveillance video showing the deadly shooting in slow motion, a judge ruled earlier this month.

Prosecutors agreed not to show any footage of McGlockton's son, who was in the car at the time, with or near the father while he was dying. In return, the defense agreed to admit McGlockton was not armed.

Drejka’s lawyers are now arguing self-defense.

The defense has also indicated it could use evidence of McGlockton having used drugs. Ecstasy was found in his bloodstream after the shooting.

Meanwhile, the prosecution plans to discuss a previous road rage incident involving Drejka.

Jacobs has since given to birth to another child, her and McGlockton’s fourth.

