Police: Man kidnaps woman in Orlando, brings her to Sarasota and sexually assaults her

Michael Lucas, 29, is accused of forcing the woman into her car and driving to Sarasota.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 29-year-old man faces multiple charges in connection with a kidnapping across several Florida counties and an alleged sexual assault.

Michael Lucas already was on probation in Sarasota County and wasn't allowed to leave the area, according to the Orlando Police Department arrest affidavit.

But he allegedly was in Orlando and threatened to kill a woman if she didn't do what she was told. The woman told police she had just returned home Monday evening when the man, later identified as Lucas, grabbed her by the back of her neck and said, "If you scream, I have a gun and I will shoot you," the arrest report read.

The two ended up inside her car, with Lucas in the driver's seat and her situated in the front passenger seat, police said. The woman told investigators Lucas demanded she put her head down between her legs as he drove, according to law enforcement.

Even during a stop at one point at a gas station, the arrest report showed the woman wasn't exactly sure where they were going. Authorities say, at one point, she spotted a sign for westbound Interstate 4 and heard her GPS saying they were on John Young Parkway, which is in the Orlando area.

According to investigators, the woman said she recalled hearing Lucas telling someone over the phone they were almost to Sarasota. Authorities say the two eventually made it to what appeared to be an abandoned house, and that's when police say the woman told Lucas she needed to use the bathroom.

If she ran, authorities say Lucas told her, he would kill her.

The two returned to the car, and Lucas sexually assaulted her, according to the arrest report. That was when police say the woman clearly saw the accused attacker for the first as he got into her face.

Lucas told her they needed to go back to her home so he could shower off, so they began the drive back to Orlando, the arrest report read. Following another stop at a gas station, Lucas allegedly had the woman drive this time around.

The woman noticed Lucas sleeping while nearing Orlando and decided to drive through the red traffic lights, fearing he'd wake up, the police report read. She eventually came up to a 7-Eleven store and stopped.

The woman ran out, got inside and explained what was happening to the store employee, who locked the doors as she called 911. The man allegedly woke up and pounded on the store's windows, holding up the woman's purse.

Investigators say he ran but eventually was picked up by an Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy, who spotted him matching a certain description.

In addition to a violation of probation, Lucas is charged with kidnapping, carjacking, battery, sexual battery and false imprisonment.

