MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of killing his wife and her four children is expected in a Florida courtroom Thursday morning.

Michael Jones Jr. arrived back in Marion County on Wednesday. He was found and arrested in Georgia.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Casei Jones, 32, was found dead in a car near Brantley County, Georgia. The remains of her four children were found at a separate location.

Investigators think Jones killed his family in their Summerfield home and then drove around with their bodies for weeks until he was found in Georgia.

