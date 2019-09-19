MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of killing his wife and her four children is expected in a Florida courtroom Thursday morning.
Michael Jones Jr. arrived back in Marion County on Wednesday. He was found and arrested in Georgia.
RELATED: 'True evil': Missing Florida mom, 4 children found dead as investigation focuses on her husband
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Casei Jones, 32, was found dead in a car near Brantley County, Georgia. The remains of her four children were found at a separate location.
Investigators think Jones killed his family in their Summerfield home and then drove around with their bodies for weeks until he was found in Georgia.
