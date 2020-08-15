Michigan sheriff's office sweep finds 7 missing kids, including 16-year-old victim of human trafficking

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office conducted a sweep with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, searching for 27 missing children who had "fallen off the grid."

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — A 16-year-old girl was rescued from captivity in a Michigan barn Friday evening.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office conducted a sweep with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, or "GHOST," searching for 27 missing children who had "fallen off the grid," WEYI reported.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said seven four-man teams spread across the county looking for the children. Seven of the missing kids highlighted by the operation were found.

That included a 16-year-old girl who police say was locked in a barn in the city of Montrose. The barn was surrounded by a fence topped with barbed wire.

Police say it appears the girl had been trafficked.

Her alleged captor was arrested and is awaiting arraignment in the Genesee County Jail, WEYI reported.

Swanson said GHOST has conducted rescue operations in each of the last three years.

Police said five recent GHOST operations targeting sexual predators have resulted in 17 arrests. Those arrested have come from across the state of Michigan who went to Genesee County to prey on children.