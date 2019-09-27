ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A student has been arrested for arson after setting a backpack on fire in a bathroom stall at John Hopkins Middle School, St. Pete police said.

Police said the incident happened Friday around 12:26 p.m.

St. Pete Fire Rescue came to put the fire out. Fire rescue officials said the fire caused minimal damage but caused a lot of smoke and the school had to be evacuated.

Police say they have arrested a 12-year-old seventh-grade boy for arson.

RELATED: St. Pete woman hits goal of 1,000 showers for people who are homeless

RELATED: St. Pete police officer resigns, other officer fired in one week following charges

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter