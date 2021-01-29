Tampa middle school student arrested with gun on campus

According to police, a Monroe Middle School student told administrators that another student had a gun in his backpack.

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Police say a middle school student was arrested after he was found with a loaded gun at school.

According to police, a Monroe Middle School student told administrators that another student had a gun in his backpack. The school resource officer then immediately removed the 11-year-old student from class and found the loaded handgun in his bag, according to the report.

Detectives say no threat was made to any individual or to the school.

"I am proud of the student who stepped up and said something to keep others

safe", Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said. "We need everyone in our community to learn from the actions of this brave student. I ask anyone who has information on someone who should not have a gun to tell us, tell Crimestoppers, or tell anyone who will let us know."

The student was arrested and charged with minor in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm on school property. Police say he will be transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.