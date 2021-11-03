Mike Ramos was shot and killed in a southeast Austin parking lot in April 2020.

AUSTIN, Texas — Christopher Taylor, the Austin police officer who fired the bullet that killed Mike Ramos in 2020, has been indicted for murder.

Nearly one year after Ramos’ shooting death, KVUE and Austin American-Statesman reporter Tony Plohetski has confirmed that one of the officers involved faces a murder charge and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

On April 24, 2020, a 911 call came in to the Austin Police Department reporting two people doing drugs in a vehicle in a parking lot near East Oltorf Street and South Pleasant Valley Road in southeast Austin. The call stated that one man was reportedly holding a gun. A gun was not found anywhere in the car, detectives said.

Police believed the vehicle could have been involved in a burglary and evading police the day before, which APD Chief Brian Manley later confirmed.

Officers, including Taylor, arrived on the scene and approached Ramos, 42. Ramos got out of the car, but officers said he did not comply with officers’ commands. Officer Mitchell Pieper fired from a less-lethal "bean bag" shotgun and Taylor then fired the fatal shot from his rifle.

Ramos died a short while later.

In July 2020, the APD released an edited video, which shows different angles of the moments leading to the shooting. Up until then, the public had only seen a cell phone video of the incident.

Before the release of that video, Officer Taylor requested that the court prohibit law enforcement from releasing the video to the public. His attorneys later said they withdrew that request.

The shooting, which led to protests in Austin, came weeks before George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis, spurring national unrest.

Brenda Ramos, Ramos’ mother, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Austin, accusing the city of fostering an “institutionally racist and aggressive policing culture.”

The most recent officer indictments involving police shooting deaths, according to KVUE records, occurred in 2014 and 2003. Both cases were dismissed.

In 2014, Det. Charles Kleinert was indicted for manslaughter in the shooting death of Larry Jackson Jr., but the case was dismissed because he was serving on a federal task force at the time and, therefore, entitled to special protection from prosecution.

In 2003, Officer Scott Glasgow was indicted for criminally negligent homicide in the shooting death of Jesse Lee Owens in East Austin. Glasgow pulled Owens over because the car he was driving had been reported stolen. Owens pulled away, catching Glasgow in the driver's window, so he fired. A judge threw out the case after prosecutors acknowledged the indictment didn't accuse Glasgow of a crime but rather a series of APD policy violations.