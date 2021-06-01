AMBER alert canceled in reported abduction of woman, child in Minneapolis

The Minnesota BCA says the woman and child have now been found safe.

MINNEAPOLIS — An AMBER alert has been canceled after a woman and child believed to be abducted in Minneapolis were found safe.

According to police spokesperson John Elder, police responded to the 2000 block of Grand Street NE at 12:35 p.m. When they arrived they heard from witnesses that a man had been in a verbal, possibly domestic dispute with a woman who had a 2 or 3-year-old child with her.

The witnesses told police that the suspect forced the woman and child into a vehicle at gunpoint.

The Minnesota BCA issued an AMBER alert, but just before 5:30 p.m. it was canceled. The BCA reports that the mother and child have been found safe.