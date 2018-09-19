Update: PERRY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled a missing child alert for a toddler.

Ollie Williams, 3, was found safe early Wednesday morning, according to the FDLE and Taylor County Sheriff's Office.

Original Story: PERRY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a toddler.

Ollie Williams, 3, was last seen Tuesday on Taylor Lane near Granthum Hill Road in Perry, Florida.

The FDLE said Williams has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink top, according to the FDLE.

Anyone who knows of Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Taylor County Sheriff's Office at (850)584-2429.

